As of February 20, the corridor began to operate only during the day between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm and alternately in one direction, per day.

As announced, this February 20, the service was given from the municipality of El Bordo, to vehicles loaded with milk and food through the Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas road.

The tractor-trailers, with a maximum weight of 43 tons, circulated in the Nariño-Cauca direction and were followed by passenger vehicles with up to 42 users. This was confirmed by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González and the General Director of the National Institute of Roads, Invías, Juan Alfonso Latorre, who stressed that from today the tractor-trailers will have passage through this road.

Surrounded by local authorities, transporters and users, Minister Reyes González said: “The National government complied with Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo and, in general, the south of the country. We are here after the announcement made by the president, giving a report on the execution and passage of vehicles through the Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas road, where this weekend we were able to carry out load tests with the transporters, to guarantee the safe transit of vehicles of up to 43 tons, we verified everything related to the curves and the access to the municipality of La Sierra, in order to give a new air to the trade of food, gas and oxygen in this important area of ​​the country”.

He also highlighted the work carried out by the Invías staff, the local authorities, the National Police, the community and the National Risk Management Unit, because in Cauca it was demonstrated that “joint work achieves everything.”

He told the La Sierra community that “now they will have 32 km for the passage of all types of vehicles. Thus, the Government delivers a working road that will be complemented by the 2 km Pan-American Highway Connection that is currently being built”.

In turn, the general director of Invías indicated that this first commitment to provide transit through this corridor ‘Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas’ was fulfilled, in which work was carried out to improve curves and widen the lane, It will be in one direction, during daytime and with alternate passage per dayso that this Monday Wednesday and Fridaythe road will circulate in the Pasto – Popayán direction for the transport of food and milk. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the passage will be in a single direction Popayán – Pasto, for the transport of oxygen and gas. There will be no vehicular passage at night, as road improvement and maintenance works will be carried out. In case of precipitation there will be no passage through this corridor either.

The hours in which the route will operate will be the following:

Light vehicles between 6:00 am and 11:00 am

Tractomulas, with a gross weight of up to 43 tons, will transit from 11:01 am

Users are requested to abide by the indications of the authorities arranged in the area (Ditra)

Likewise, both the Minister of Transport and the General Director of Invías met with inhabitants of the communities of the municipalities of La Sierra, Rosas and La Depresión to listen to their needs and work together on a mobility plan that allows the safe connection of all users.

In turn, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, thanked the Ministry of Transportation, Invías, the National Risk Management Unit, the Ministry of the Interior and the Department of Regions for the work carried out.

“We know that solutions are not built overnight, that is why we support the fact that the National government is taking the necessary time around road solutions so that they are safe, we ask for patience and understanding from the community and everyone the caucanos and we invite them to work together. We had the opportunity to see the works that are being carried out on the Pan-American Highway Connection, where the operational force of Invías is at its peak”, concluded the governor of Cauca.

Connection via Panamericana and alternate routes

The General Director indicated that, if the weather conditions allow it, he expects to open part of the Pan-American Highway Connection in a week with the installation of a 30-meter provisional bridge, and in 90 days, provide the service with a 125-meter bridge, whose foundations are advanced to reconnect the Pan-American highway through a new section of 2.2 km.

Regarding the works that are being carried out on the alternate roads (San Francisco – El Pepino and Piedra Sentada – El Tambo – Popayán), engineer Latorre said that these will also continue to guarantee their improvement and maintenance and the safe transit of users. .

Alternate route San Francisco – El PepinoTraffic on this road is authorized for light public service and cargo vehicles up to a 30-ton double truck and buses of up to 30 passengers. Vehicle traffic is enabled as follows. In the San Francisco – Mocoa direction from 4 am to 8:00 pm, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the Mocoa – San Francisco direction from 4 am to 8:00 pm, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Every Sunday maintenance is being carried out on the unsurfaced section.

In the area there are 11 machines for maintenance work.

Alternate route – Sitting Stone – El Tambo – PopayánTraffic on this road is enabled for light vehicles, passengers and cargo of up to 20 tons. In the section of the Piedra Sentada – Cuatro Esquinas departmental highway, maintenance work is being carried out on two work fronts. In the area there are 43 machines for maintenance work.

For his part, Andrés Charfuelán, president of the Colombian Truck Drivers Association, ACC Nariño, celebrated the joint exercise carried out by Invías for today’s opening, and said that “they will comply with the conditions stipulated by the entity for safe transit through the corridor. At the ACC we are willing to continue contributing to be able to bring progress to the country through cargo transportation, ”he noted.