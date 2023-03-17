This Thursday, March 16, economist Enio Verri officially took over as the new Brazilian director general of Itaipú. The ceremony was attended by Presidents Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), as well as Paraguayan and Brazilian authorities of the Binational. Verri, a native of the city of Maringá (State of Paraná) thus replaces Admiral Anatalicio Risden Junior in the top direction of the Left Bank.

Verri stressed that Itaipu is not only a power generation company, but that it is a project that represents reconciliation, cooperation and integration between neighboring countries. He asserted that, since 1973, Paraguay and Brazil have faced several turbulences and great political, economic and social crises. However, none of this harmed the strategic alliance in the Entity and binationality has always been respected, he asserted.

“Talking about Itaipu means talking about the triumph of diplomacy. Itaipu is the materialization of the spirit of two sovereign nations willing to inaugurate a new cycle in the relationship between their peoples”, he expressed.

The economist also paid tribute to the more than 100,000 anonymous workers, Paraguayans and Brazilians, who worked on the construction sites for the colossal hydroelectric plant.

Verri promised to support the guideline established by the Federal Government of Lula da Silva to strengthen Itaipu’s strategic role for social development. He indicated that many people prefer to approach energy only from an economic point of view, but the social dimension of energy should also be highlighted.

“The Binacional applies the best engineering in the management of the reservoir, the dam and its facilities. But not only that. Itaipu also takes care of people and the environment, and stimulates sustainable regional development”, she emphasized.

He mentioned that the Entity undertakes the Technological Update Plan (PAT) of the plant to continue its mission of delivering clean and renewable energy; in order to promote sustainable regional development.

For his part, Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil, confirmed that the full payment of the Binacional’s debt opens the way for a more prosperous future for both countries. In this sense, he affirmed that Itaipu’s role will be strengthened to guarantee a socio-environmental vision and predictability, which brings development, employment and income.

“The generation of clean and renewable energy for all will always be a priority for Brazil. Without ever losing sight of energy security and tariff affordability, ”she stressed.

Present at the event were the Paraguayan CEO of Itaipu, Manuel María Cáceres; and the Minister of Foreign Relations, Julio Arriola.

Trajectory

Verri (61 years old) is an economist and has a master’s degree in Economics from the State University of Maringá (UEM) and a PhD in Latin American Integration from the University of São Paulo (USP). He has a specialization in Economic Theory from the Apucarana State Faculty of Economic Sciences and is a retired professor from the UEM Department of Economics.

The new Brazilian general director has extensive experience in public administration, at the municipal, state and federal levels. In the Prefecture of Maringá, he was Municipal Secretary of Finance (2001-2003) and Secretary of Government (2003-2004). He acted as technical adviser in the Presidency of the Mixed Budget Commission of the Brazilian Congress (2004-2005) and was head of the cabinet of the Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management (2005-2006).