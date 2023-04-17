“With the price of meat there is speculation”

The meat industry says that the increase in production is due to higher cattle exports, but Cecilia López says that this is not a valid reason.

The issue of the price of meat was one of the issues raised by the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López, when launching an agricultural insurance policy, which officials described as an anti-inflationary measure. In practice, this means that a small, low-income producer who buys insurance for 1,000,000 pesos will have to pay 100,000 pesos plus taxes. The remaining 900,000 pesos will go to the central government.

Faced with this, the government representatives of the agricultural sector spoke out. “We want to increase the proportion of producers that offer investment in the sector, so that producers have an alternative to recover economic activity and ensure livelihoods. We reaffirm our commitment,” López said.

Recently, the price of meat is high, which is causing controversy in the country. Meanwhile, the Association of Refrigerators Called Asoficol has expressed concern, saying that consumption has fallen due to the unaffordable prices of the products. Even taking into account the rapid growth of live animal exports in the last two years and the speculative impact on the market, Asoficol caused an 84% increase in meat prices for consumers, resulting in a decrease in consumption Colombian.

The government will provide 95 billion pesos for the above incentives, and the subsidy can cover 90% to 95% of the cost of the policy (80% to 90% for small producers and 30% to 40% for medium producers). %, testified the minister.

The insurance will encourage low-income growers to take out crop insurance in the midst of a harsh winter that can increase the risk of losing their investment.

Regarding this support, the Fedegan Federation Union told Fedegan’s director of research and economic planning, Oscar Cubillos, that the rise in meat prices cannot be attributed to a 65% drop in cattle exports.

In the first two months compared to the same period last year. Commenting on the subject, Minister López said that the claims used to justify high meat prices are false. “We are negotiating that we are going to demand the export of products that do not meet the standards,” said the official. The minister foresees higher beef export prices once the regulations come into force, which will help improve domestic prices as the supply of live cattle increases in local markets.