MANZANO. A man of about 60 years of age was seriously injured in the afternoon of Saturday 12 November following a road accident that took place in via XXV Aprile, in the municipal area of ​​Manzano.

Due to causes under consideration by the police, intervened for surveys and to regulate traffic in the area, a scooter and a car collided. The driver of the moped got the worst of it.

After the request for help from the single emergency number Nue 112, the nurses of the Sores station sent the crew of an ambulance and the helicopter rescue on the spot. The injured was transported aboard the helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, with a serious injury to his leg.