With the start of the countdown .. the competition is intensifying for the two cards of the League of Lights in the second division

Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali Today, Saturday, the wheel of the national professional championship for the clubs of the second division of football in its 24th round will return to rotation, after a two-week hiatus due to the coincidence of competitions with the course of the Champions League and the African Confederation Cup competitions, in addition to Eid Al-Fitr. The struggle intensifies in this tournament between the competing teams, whether those competing for the two promotion cards, such as leaders Nahdet Zmamra and runner-up, Setad Al-Maghribi, or fighting to avoid relegation as bottom-of-the-table Kodad Temara and Al-Ittihad Zammouri of Khemisset, who has the penultimate position.

Nahdet Al-Zmamra will be the leader of the competition table with 41 points, on a date with a strong match during which it will host the youth of Atlas Khenifra, who ranked seventh with 33 points, on the grounds of Ahmed Shoukry Stadium in Zmamra.

During this confrontation, the representative of the city of Khamis Al-Zamamra will intensify his efforts to continue achieving good results, after the previous stumbles that had befallen him, before he broke them in the last three matches with two wins and an important draw from the Moroccan Setad Square, which kept him leading the championship, six rounds before the end of the season.

In turn, Fares Khenifra will enter the meeting ecstatic with a valuable victory in the previous round over the youth of the march by three goals to one, and thus continue his strong performances, which enabled him to move away from the danger zone, relying on that on his offensive efficiency, after scoring nine goals in the last four confrontations he fought to the limits. This round.

In another match, Moroccan Setad, runner-up with 40 points, will be a heavy guest on Racing Casablanca, who finished ninth with 28 points, in the meeting that will take place at Father Gekko Stadium in Casablanca.

Al-Areek hopes to return to the path of victories after the recent tie with Nahdet Al-Zumamra, in order to enhance his chances of winning one of the two promotion cards to the League of Lights, unlike the “Rak”, which is struggling to ensure survival, and it was he who suffered a painful defeat in the last round at the hands of The Marrakech agreement 2-1.

As for the Youssoufia Berrechid team, which ranks third with 38 points, it will have a suitable opportunity to collect three valuable points, when it faces Al-Ittihad Zamouri of Khemisset, who is second to last with 20 points, on the grounds of the November 18 stadium in Khemisset.

The Al-Huraizy team, which narrowly defeated Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi (2-1) in its last meeting, sets its sights on achieving victory in this match in light of the modest level of the landlords, and thus exploiting any possible failure of Al-Nahda or Al-Satd to snatch an advanced position, or at least continue the pressure. on them.

However, the task will not be easy for a team fighting to avoid amateur hell, especially since the meeting is taking place on its land and among its fans, which is considered a moral boost for the representative of the city of Khemisset in order to snatch match points. Also, the history of their confrontations tends in favor of the latter, who won on six occasions compared to three for the Harisians, while the draw was on three occasions.

A given that the newly arrived will take into account in order to prepare well for this meeting and avoid any surprise from the land owners. Their mission will be to quickly return to the adult section, which portends a strong meeting that will be open to all possibilities.

As for the teams at the bottom of the standings, Wydad Temara, bottom of the standings with 18 points, receives its counterpart, Chabab Benguerir, who ranks 13th with 26 points, at the Chauhoud Stadium in Rabat.

It seems that the representative of the city of Temara needs a miracle in order to survive for another season in the second professional division, after he was unable to achieve any victory for nine rounds, the last of which was against Wydad Fassi, one of the weakest teams this season, as he lost it by two goals to one. On the other hand, the Rahmani team has stronger chances of snatching victory and maintaining its hopes of surviving the fall, although it also failed to embrace victory in its last nine matches.

It is worth noting that the Programming Committee of the Professional League decided to hold the 24th round matches at the same time (five in the evening), in order to avoid any manipulation of the results.

the program:

*Saturday 6 May 2023: (17:00)

Renaissance Zemamra – Youth Atlas Khenifra:

Racing Oval – Moroccan Setad:

The Zemorian Union of Khemissets – Youssoufia Berchid:

Al-Masirah Youth – Salé Association:

Raja Beni Mellal – Rapide Oued Zem:

Ettifaq Marrakech – Olympic Dchira:

Widad Temara – Chabab Benguerir:

Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi – Wydad Fez: