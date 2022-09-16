Home News With the SUV he climbs the stairs that lead to the castle of Muggia: electrical cables and furniture are damaged
News

by admin
A motorist attempted to climb the stairs leading to the Castle of Muggia with his SUV, causing damage to electrical cables, furniture and even touching some people sitting at the outdoor tables of a restaurant.

It happened on the evening of Thursday 15 September. Driving the car – with a foreign license plate – was a person who was taken away by the Carabinieri.

To suffer the greatest damage was Calle Verdi, which was without electricity for several hours. Doors dating back to the seventeenth century were also damaged.

The police, firefighters and technicians who worked to restore the damaged cables also intervened on the spot.

