With the Tricolor Pasta, eight tons of food for families in difficulty were collected [notiziediprato.it]

With the Tricolor Pasta, eight tons of food for families in difficulty were collected

Success for the fourth edition of the initiative promoted by the Accademia di San Giusto. The food will also be distributed through the parishes, Caritas and local associations

The fourth edition of Pasta Tricolore is confirmed as a success: in a few weeks eight tons of food and products for the person were collected which will now be distributed to the needy families of Parto, both directly and through the parishes, Caritas, the Mensa La Pira and the other voluntary associations in the area.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Accademia di San Giusto association has organized the food collection in the spaces of the Ex Teatro di San Giusto, inviting citizens, associations and entrepreneurs to donate to help Prato families in difficulty.

“Thanks again – says Edoardo Comparini of the Accademia di San Giusto – to the many people from Prato who every year participate in the collection of Tricolor Pasta which has become a fixed appointment in the calendar of the city of Prato”. Echoed by Claudio Belgiorno, municipal councilor and promoter of the initiative: “Four years is a great achievement if one also thinks of the results that are achieved every year. Thanks above all to those who follow me and to the many entrepreneurs from Prato who respond to our appeal. A special thanks to the parishes of the area that play a central role in giving support to those in difficulty”.

Among the many donors, the organizers want to thank in particular companies from Prato and entrepreneurs such as Andrea Toparelli of Prato Scavi, Emanuele Usai of Il Panda – Sebach, who have donated several tons. Also important is the donation from the Evangelical Church of Boteli representing the Chinese community of Prato. Not to forget realities such as the Universo Gym, Tuscany Motors and many individual citizens of Prato.

Prato families in difficulty can also contact the Accademia di San Giusto association directly for food collection: Edoardo 389.5437717 and Alessio 342.5551712.