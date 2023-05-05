With the walrus to the Urfahranermarkt trip

If you want to see the Urfahranermarkt from the water, you can now use the “Walross” excursion boat. Also new is a “harbour tour” on the MS Linzerin, with which passengers can explore the city from a special perspective. During the summer holidays, Wurm & Noé also offers a combined ticket with a boat trip and Mural Walk. A combination ticket including a trip on the Linz City Express (Yellow Train) is available throughout the season.

theme rides

However, the woman from Linz is not only on the Danube during the day. At the weekend, there are always entertaining themed trips: On June 9th and August 11th there will be a brilliant fireworks display from the ship on “Donau in Flammen”. In July and August, the ship is also on its way every Friday and Saturday evening for the “Linzer Ripperltour” and the “Italian Night”.

With the ferry to Ottensheim

In addition to the Walrus, the MS Sissi, the MS Eduard, the Linz AG harbor boat and the Schönbrunn are available as excursion boats for chartering for special occasions such as wedding celebrations, company outings or other events. The “Donaubus”, the bicycle ferry between Linz and Ottensheim, also started operating on public holidays and weekends in May. From June, the Danube bus runs every hour every day.

