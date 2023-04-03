Administrative officials, doctors, nurses, white staff, biochemists and laboratory technicians from the Los Angeles Maternal and Child Hospital were the protagonists of a pleasant training talk on “Quality and Excellence in User Care and Services”, a workshop given by the Department of Human Development of the Tesãi Foundation.

The dissertation was in charge of Lic. Victoriano Guillen, specialist in Human Resources and Master in Business Administration addressing topics such as emotional intelligence, humanization in the treatment of users and patients, management of emotions, complaints, claims, the power of attitude, listening skills, presentation and image, rules of courtesy, steps for patient satisfaction, among other topics.

“Empathy is the key to success”

Dr. Guido Venialgo, director of Hospital Los Angeles highlighted the importance of this initiative, “Each person comes with drama, anguish, pain and suffering. We have to feel and understand how they feel, listen to them and give them love, good treatment and patience. Empathy is the key to success, that should never be lacking ”, he referred to the consultation.

The course will be held every Tuesday at both the Area 2 Hospital and the Los Angeles Maternal and Child Hospital at times that will be coordinated by the Department of Human Development.

“Really a total success, we thank the Management for the investment in talent and human capital. The course has different hours from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. so that everyone can participate in groups,” said Lic. Mayka Muchuca, head of Human Development.