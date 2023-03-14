Home News With truck against concrete guardrail: total closure of the A1
News

With truck against concrete guardrail: total closure of the A1

by admin
With truck against concrete guardrail: total closure of the A1

Shortly before noon today, a 25-year-old Hungarian drove his truck into the right-hand concrete guardrail on the A1 Westautobahn near Innerschwand in the direction of Vienna in the oncoming traffic area caused by construction sites – whereupon the truck skidded and rammed the left-hand concrete guardrail before the vehicle entered the left lane and halfway came to a standstill on the concrete guardrail that had been destroyed by the impact.

Due to the blocked road, there was a massive traffic jam in the direction of Vienna, the motorway had to be closed and traffic was diverted.

The motor train was recovered and towed by a specialist company, and the fire brigade arrived to clean up the engine oil that had leaked out. The total lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  "We have been alone in this fight against crime": Mayor of Jamundí

You may also like

Essen problem intersection: accidents with pedestrians again and...

Typical Lenten products become more expensive in the...

In Niquitao there is a new headquarters of...

Three more US banks fail and face possible...

Kabakoo launches the “Build tomorrow in the Sahel”...

The chess of total peace by Gustavo Petro

GitHub Desktop 3.2: Preview your pull requests

Press review of Tuesday March 14, 2023: Recurring...

David Murcia, founder of DMG, recounted the torture...

Woman Suspected of Food Poisoning and Death After...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy