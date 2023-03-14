Shortly before noon today, a 25-year-old Hungarian drove his truck into the right-hand concrete guardrail on the A1 Westautobahn near Innerschwand in the direction of Vienna in the oncoming traffic area caused by construction sites – whereupon the truck skidded and rammed the left-hand concrete guardrail before the vehicle entered the left lane and halfway came to a standstill on the concrete guardrail that had been destroyed by the impact.
Due to the blocked road, there was a massive traffic jam in the direction of Vienna, the motorway had to be closed and traffic was diverted.
The motor train was recovered and towed by a specialist company, and the fire brigade arrived to clean up the engine oil that had leaked out. The total lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.
