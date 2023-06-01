With tutelatón they seek to protect families affected by changes in Mi casa ya

Through a guardianship, the rights of 50 low-income families from Cali in the process of buying a home have been recognized, who were on the verge of not fulfilling their dream of having their own roof due to the change in the rules of the Mi casa ya program .

Former deputy Juanita Cataño leads the initiative that seeks to respect the rights of those who before April of this year began the process to acquire priority interest housing, VIP, and social interest housing, VIS, through the national government subsidy program , but they were left in limbo with the new policies established on the matter by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

It is estimated that in Cali there are close to 10,000 families that had advanced the procedures to have their own home and now they will have to start the process again and, in most cases, they will not apply for subsidies.

So far, with the accompaniment of Juanita Cataño, 200 citizens have filed protection actions, of which 50 have been favorably ruled and 68 are under second instance review.

“We are protecting three rights: decent housing, due process and the constitutional principle of legitimate trust, three rights that were violated when the national government subjected people who had been coming from previous years to changes in housing policy,” explained the former deputy.

Juanita Cataño refers to those who started the process to buy subsidized housing under the parameters established in Decree 1077 of 2015, promoted by the then Minister of Housing, Germán Vargas Lleras, and which was modified by President Gustavo Petro, with Decree 490 in April 2023.

These people started with the previous norm, which required only a credit approval letter, that they had up to 4 minimum wages and did not have their own home, but in the new formula those who aspire to buy a house with a subsidy from the national government must be evaluated by the Sisben, in a methodology that gives higher scores to more poverty and that gives priority to low-category municipalities, which reduces the possibilities for those who live in cities like Cali, which is a special district.

affected construction

In addition to affecting families who will not have their own home, the new housing policy is causing a contraction in the construction sector.

“There are more or less $1.5 trillion in subsidies that have to be transferred and mortgage loans are $5 trillion, these are resources that have not reached the construction sector and with this, then, new projects are stopped and it affects the employment of workers in the sector”, explained Juanita Cataño.

There are houses ready since last year that have not been delivered due to the change in the housing policy of the national government that stopped the disbursement of subsidies that were already ready.

“Under these conditions, the access of working-class people to their own home will be impossible; many people are resorting to renting rooms and lying to qualify for Sisben, but by doing this they will not have access to credit; This is why we are going to continue with the tutelage,” said Cataño, who is also a candidate for mayor of Cali.

The former deputy sued before the Council of State the decree that changed the rules of housing subsidies, requesting its annulment.

In the Web page www.juanitacatano.com.co There are the formats so that those who are in the process of buying a home and are affected by the new policy of the government of President Gustavo Petro can establish guardianships.

