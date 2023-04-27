With two papers reform to the Electoral Code awaits second debate

In the midst of the heated political environment that exists these days due to the discussion of the health reform, the second debate in the plenary session of the Senate is waiting for the project to reform the Electoral Code, which does not generate less discussion due to its implications. . Two positive presentations were presented, one of these alternatives by the opposition senator Paloma Valencia.

On April 12, the First Commission of the Senate approved this statutory bill that was filed by the Government, the registrar Alexander Vega Rocha and the National Electoral Council, and despite the fact that the Executive gave it an ‘urgent message’ with the intention of After a new Electoral Code entered into force in this year’s regional elections, the opposition and even in the government coalition the Green Alliance, asked that due to the caliber of the initiative and its implications it be discussed without eagerness.

In the first debate in about 60 articles, of the 277 that the initiative has, amending proposals were presented, related to the adoption of technological instruments for voting, as well as computer programs for the pre-count and scrutiny of the different electoral contests.

The most intense debates occurred when the topic of the computer programs that would serve as support for the elections was presented, particularly in relation to the software for pre-counting, counting, and scrutiny; and the source code, the architecture of the software.

The proposal for a new Electoral Code contemplates fines for citizens who do not update their residence information, severely punishes transhumance and raises greater commitments from local and regional authorities to guarantee that all citizens, regardless of the region where they reside, can exercise the right to elect and be elected.

second debate

Yesterday in the plenary session of the upper house, the two papers for the second debate on the reform of the Electoral Code were read, so that next week, possibly Monday or Tuesday, the vote on the initiative would begin.

Regarding what, among others, these presentations raise, the one that refers to the text of the Government adds a paragraph to the article on updating the electoral address.

In this sense, the text establishes that in the event that the citizen or foreigner residing in the country has changed their domicile, they must, within a period of no more than two months, inform the Registry. Those who do not comply with this provision will be fined half the minimum wage.

The presentation includes a paragraph in which it says that the sanctions provided for will be applicable one year after the sanction of the reform to the Electoral Code.

The project also modifies the hours of electoral day, in such a way that the voting will begin at 8 in the morning and close at 5 in the afternoon.

In this regard, the paper introduces in the text that in the event of a serious disturbance of public order that makes it impossible to carry out the voting or in the event of the impossibility of exercising the right to vote, the National Electoral Council will decree the deferral of the day in the constituency , at the request of the governor or mayor.

Regarding the definition of the precount system, the paper adds a subparagraph which indicates that this system will integrate components to guarantee the security and integrity, quality and fidelity of the information.

In turn, the alternative presentation filed by Senator Valencia proposes, among others, the elimination of the article to recategorize the special, municipal and auxiliary registrars, since this implies and explains having to assume a fiscal cost of more than $204,000 million and, In addition, it entails converting the municipal registrars into officials of free appointment and removal in pre-electoral times.

It also proposes not to introduce electronic voting or technological assistance mechanisms in the elections, as this alternative paper points out that “the implementation of electronic voting is one of the most problematic and questionable aspects of the Electoral Code. In addition to the risks that this mechanism entails in terms of reliability, which led several countries to dismantle it”.