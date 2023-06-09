With warmth and companionship for seventeen years, the “Love Care Examination” starts again. The Municipal Transportation Bureau takes multiple measures to escort the college entrance examination_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

With warmth and companionship for seventeen years, the “Love and Examination Protection” will start again. The Municipal Transportation Bureau will take multiple measures to escort the college entrance examination

The Municipal Transportation Bureau has been going all out to escort the students for seventeen years, and has taken multiple measures to ensure transportation during the college entrance examination.

1. Plan ahead and be ready. In order to cooperate with the smooth development of the 2023 college entrance examination in our city, vigorously promote the voluntary spirit of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”, and provide candidates with a safe, convenient, and comfortable travel environment for the exam, the relevant departments jointly organized the 17th ” Sending love to the test” volunteer service activity. On the morning of June 3, the launching ceremony of the 17th “Examination with Love” was held at the Municipal Stadium. Municipal Transportation Bureau, Municipal Education Bureau, Municipal Public Security Bureau, Municipal Road Transportation Service Center and other units participated in the launching ceremony. During the 2023 college entrance examination, all operating buses and nearly 400 taxis in the city will participate in this event. In order to fully guarantee the bus travel service, the Municipal Road Transport Service Center urges the bus group to carry out a safety inspection of all operating buses to ensure that all operating vehicles are in good condition and safety facilities during the college entrance examination, and timely Increase the transportation capacity of the examination room lines, increase the density of departures, increase the deployment of transportation capacity, and meet the travel needs of candidates and parents. The bus uniformly posted the sign of “Love to send the test”. During the college entrance examination, candidates can take all operating public transport vehicles for free with the admission ticket. At the same time, organize and guide the taxi industry to carry out the green ribbon “Love Care Examination” activity. This year, nearly 400 taxis have spontaneously signed up to participate in the activity. , random pick-up and other ways to serve candidates free of charge. In order to effectively ensure the safety of road transportation during the college entrance examination period in the city, the Municipal Road Transportation Service Center will focus on the implementation of the road transportation safety management responsibility system and various preventive measures during the college entrance examination period to ensure that the passenger vehicles that pick up candidates are in good technical condition and ensure transportation Safety. At the same time, actively ensure the transport capacity, focus on strengthening the dispatch of bus and taxi transport capacity, prevent possible sudden capacity shortages, and ensure that the bus lines in the examination room run on schedule and on time.

Second, strengthen law enforcement and guarantee in place. On June 7, Luohe City’s 2023 college entrance examination officially kicked off. In order to do a good job in the guarantee of transportation law enforcement during the college entrance examination period and create a good driving environment for the college entrance examination candidates, the Municipal Transportation Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Detachment made unified arrangements, planned in advance, and carefully deployed, with “the highest standards, the most practical measures, the most Excellent service” escorts the students. During the college entrance examination period, the Law Enforcement Detachment mobilized capable law enforcement forces, strengthened law enforcement and supervision of the transportation market, maintained a high-pressure law enforcement situation, focused on key areas such as railway stations, high-speed rail west stations, surrounding schools, and residential areas, and actively carried out special projects to rectify illegal operations and taxi violations Take action to severely crack down on illegal behaviors such as taxi refusal to board, forced passenger sharing, not charging according to the amount displayed on the meter, not following the prescribed order, illegal online car-hailing, etc., and effectively maintain the city’s passenger transport market during the college entrance examination. Smooth and orderly. Volunteers from the party members of the detachment are on duty all the time around the test site, providing thoughtful and meticulous services, delivering mineral water to the traffic police on duty, car drivers and parents of test takers, and bringing a cool summer, so that students can get excellent results in the test Provide warm services for transportation law enforcement. During the college entrance examination in 2023, the Municipal Transportation Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Detachment dispatched more than 150 law enforcement personnel and 14 law enforcement vehicles. High-quality, efficient and convenient services ensure the safety and order of road transportation during the city’s college entrance examination.

Three, warm and thoughtful, service in place. During the college entrance examination, the Municipal Public Transport Group attaches great importance to the operation work and charity activities. Wang Kexi, secretary of the party committee and chairman, Huang Bin, deputy secretary of the party committee and general manager, went to the test site to check the operation of love delivery for the exam, and put forward specific requirements for the charity activities of love to help the exam . Contacting in advance and deploying closely, the Municipal Public Transport Group provides collective delivery services for college entrance examination candidates and escorts the students. In order to better serve the test takers and parents accompanying the test this year, the bus captains arrived near the test site in advance and made various preparations, turned on the air conditioner, and prepared emergency items for emergencies. In the examination room, many students are writing hard and sprinting towards the goal in their hearts; outside the examination room, the parents of the students are looking forward to it and waiting anxiously. The Municipal Public Transport Group has prepared tea in the lobby for candidates and their parents to quench their thirst. The conference room is open to provide a convenient place for candidates to take a lunch break and wait for the test. While the Municipal Public Transport Group organizes all the operating vehicles to provide free love delivery services for the majority of students, it also pays sincere attention to the parents of the students who accompany the test, carefully arranges the vehicles for rotation, turns on the air conditioner, and provides free cooling stations for parents at the main test sites. 5 locations in Yancheng District: Luohe High School North Campus, Luohe No. 4 High School West Campus, Luohe No. 5 High School, Luohe Experimental Middle School, Luohe No. 2 Experimental Middle School; 2 locations in Yuanhui District: Luohe High School South Campus, Luohe Experimental High School; 1 location in Zhaoling District : Luohe Second High School. Every cool station is full of parents waiting for candidates, and the parents spent every day accompanying the test in a cool and comfortable environment. They all said that the Luohe bus service is really thoughtful, and give Luohe bus a thumbs up!

Do not forget the original intention, keep in mind the mission! The Municipal Transportation Bureau has been on the way to provide high-quality services to the masses wholeheartedly!