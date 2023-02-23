Home News within two weeks the crisis table in the ministry — Enterprises
“We will ask that within a couple of weeks a meeting at the crisis table is formally convened at Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to define the future prospects of Fox Bompani and its workers”.

This is the commitment of the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collawhich emerged from the company’s crisis update meeting Ostellato (Fe) convened in Bologna at the headquarters of the Emilia Romagna region In presence of Gianni Michele Padovanipresident Province of Ferraraof the mayors of Ostellato e Prosecutor, Elena Rossi and Fabio Tosiof the representatives of Fiom Cgil and Fim Cisl of Ferrara and of Rsu.

In view of the concerns expressed by the institutions, the commissioner ensured that the Region is following the evolution of the refinancing procedures in progress. “Let’s hope they go well”, added Colla, who will shortly convene the banks to identify a bridge solution on the disbursement of layoffs.

“We will urge theInps so that the payment of layoffs is as quick as possible, but in the meantime we also evaluate the willingness of local credit institutions to pay in advance. We are close to the workers and their families, who are facing a very difficult situation – concluded the commissioner. – I thank the institutions and trade union organizations for the way they are doing their best to work together for an industrial and employment relaunch in an already socially fragile territory”.

