News

Without agreement merchants and Mayor of Valledupar

Merchants and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar continue in consultation tables to establish solutions to regulate the circulation of motorcycles in the center of the city where an order to mobility and use of public space is urgently needed.

The meetings have been held at the Municipal House of Culture with the presence of spokespersons for the merchants, the Department of Transit and the Municipal Secretary without reaching any agreement, apparently, because the merchants They have made demands that are not viable for the authorities.

These work tables will continue to take place until you get a point that favors both merchants and the municipal administration.

Let us remember that the Decree 000968 prohibits the circulation of motorcycles in this area of ​​the city which store owners oppose, claiming that it hurts their sales.

