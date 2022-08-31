Paola Dall’Anese

/ parish church of cadore

The shortage of anesthetists at the Pieve di Cadore hospital is becoming more and more serious, so much so that Ulss 1 Dolomiti runs for cover by indicating a contract worth 3.7 million euros to guarantee the service in Cadore but also in the other centers.

THE SITUATION

The alarm of the shortage of these professionals was raised by the head of Suem 118 who is also the acting director of the simple operating unit of anesthesia and resuscitation of John Paul II both at the end of 2021 asking the health company to outsource the service to guarantee the activity itself. The call will expire on 20 September, and after the technical evaluation and assignment that will be completed by November, the service will start on 1 January 2023.

The operating unit of Pieve di Cadore guarantees daytime anesthetic guard in 12-hour shifts from 8 to 20, ready nighttime availability from 20 to 8 and the activity itself in the operating room, which is now structured over three weekly sessions (Monday , Tuesday and Wednesday) of general and urological surgery. A fundamental activity to guarantee not only the planned interventions, but also the urgent-emergency interventions.

However, the situation became unbearable when the two anesthetists retired, leaving the service without any professional to guarantee the operation. The Ulss has asked for help from the anesthesia departments of the other hospitals, but even here the staff is reduced to a minimum. The company therefore resorted to other solutions by signing free professional contracts with specialists but also by resorting to the services of a cooperative in Bolzano. Buffer solutions that do not resolve the issue in a stable way.

THE SOLUTION

Given that at the end of 2022 the cooperative will end its mandate, the strategic direction led by the director Maria Grazia Carraro has decided to run for cover by publishing an open procedure to reach a framework agreement with several operators to entrust the service of the anesthesia guards. and operating room in the structure of Pieve di Cadore but also in other hospitals if necessary.

THE NOTICE

The service contract will last 36 months. The starting price of the auction is 897,900 per year (excluding VAT), for a total tender amount, including the options provided, of 3,717,810.00 (excluding VAT).

The tender documents will be published today, the call will end on September 20 and the service is expected to start in the new year.

“This procedure will allow us to guarantee the surgical and anesthetic activities as well as the safety for all the activities of the Pieve hospital and other structures if necessary”, comments the general director, Maria Grazia Carraro, “as has already happened in other reality in Veneto and in Italy “.