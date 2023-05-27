WITHOUT AUTOPSY OF THE COCKROACH COMPLAINT WILL STAY IN THE OPAREI « News cde

PRESIDENT FRANCO (Special Envoy) A student from the María Auxiliadora school in Presidente Franco, department of Alto Paraná, experienced a moment of terror when he found a cockroach among the lunch noodles that were delivered to him at the institution.

The food is prepared by a company that goes and serves the boys every day, they demanded that the complainants present more evidence and do not recognize the photos as evidence.

The event was recorded a few days ago, when the mother went to request her son’s plate of food, who is in first grade, and it was served in a container that does not belong to the lunch provider company. Later, when the student prepared to eat the food, she found the cockroach. As reported by the digital media lanacion.com.py.

“The mother took the photo to make the complaint, but they could not keep the physical evidence and the company that provided the lunches asked me for stronger evidence than the photos,” said director Ignacio Villasanti, who took the mother’s complaint and He also sent the claim to the firm that is in charge of lunches.

He stressed that the parents were also unaware that it was essential to keep the noodles with the cockroach, to which they would possibly do some studies, since this insect could have come in the container from home or at lunch. “Now it’s difficult because we don’t have that evidence, as the technologist said, to do some analysis and identify the origin of the cockroach,” she said.

He stated that since what happened there is greater control when it comes to serving food to students and that some parents understood the explanations, but many disagree. “I believe the complainant, because she is the mother of a student, but unfortunately we do not have further evidence. We hope that the situation will be clarified, ”she pointed out.

comment

comment