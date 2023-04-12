Home News Without clues or traces about the murderers of the elderly in Valledupar
News

Without clues or traces about the murderers of the elderly in Valledupar

by admin
Without clues or traces about the murderers of the elderly in Valledupar

National Police investigators seek to find clues that lead them to the murderers of Maximiliano Ríos Durán, 64, murdered with a knife inside one of the rooms of his residence in the San Martín neighborhood of Valledupar. These events happened on Monday, it is presumed that in the early morning hours and the body was found at noon.

According to the commander of the Valledupar Police Station, Major Elkin Peñaloza, initially the investigators conducted interviews with the neighbors who indicated that the victim lived alone and they have not been able to determine if the death was due to theft since there is no person to indicate what elements are needed to determine a theft.

“The neighbors tell us that they saw him the night before and then found him dead. Urgent acts and tracking in the area are still being prepared to verify if there are security cameras that make it possible to determine suspicious persons close to the home,” the officer said.

In this regard, whether the deceased’s car appears or not, the uniformed man said that the version that he had a vehicle is being confirmed and that it is an investigation that is just beginning.

It should be remembered that Ríos Durán was found lifeless by one of his tenants who went to bring him lunch.

This man was a native of Bucaramanga and rented rooms in his home.

See also  The series of heavy rains started once again in North East Balochistan

You may also like

The International Monetary Fund slightly lowers global growth...

Call from the family of the people from...

Municipal orders only with collective payment | >...

Bytas spreads good news to Moroccans and announces...

Mitigation works have reduced the risk in Dosquebradas

Ukraine war: “I’m missing a leg, but I...

Ramadan and fasting for elderly people

They hid coca base paste in the fuel...

Zhejiang University suddenly caught fire in Hangzhou, thick...

USA: Five dead in gunshot attack in Louisville...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy