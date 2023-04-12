National Police investigators seek to find clues that lead them to the murderers of Maximiliano Ríos Durán, 64, murdered with a knife inside one of the rooms of his residence in the San Martín neighborhood of Valledupar. These events happened on Monday, it is presumed that in the early morning hours and the body was found at noon.

According to the commander of the Valledupar Police Station, Major Elkin Peñaloza, initially the investigators conducted interviews with the neighbors who indicated that the victim lived alone and they have not been able to determine if the death was due to theft since there is no person to indicate what elements are needed to determine a theft.

“The neighbors tell us that they saw him the night before and then found him dead. Urgent acts and tracking in the area are still being prepared to verify if there are security cameras that make it possible to determine suspicious persons close to the home,” the officer said.

In this regard, whether the deceased’s car appears or not, the uniformed man said that the version that he had a vehicle is being confirmed and that it is an investigation that is just beginning.

It should be remembered that Ríos Durán was found lifeless by one of his tenants who went to bring him lunch.

This man was a native of Bucaramanga and rented rooms in his home.

