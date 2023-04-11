Development of country and nation is not possible without education

Poverty can be eradicated only by the joint efforts of rich people

Zakat and Welfare Trust Narayan Peet’s event to distribute scholarships to orphan students

Appreciating the services of the Trust, Address by Member of Assembly Rajendra Reddy

Narayan Peet : 09.April

(press note/sahrnews.com)

The development of the country and the nation is not possible without education. For any nation, education is the biggest weapon through which the nation can shine the name of the country and the nation while achieving unprecedented development. Social marginalization can be overcome. These views were expressed by Member of Assembly Narayanapet S. Rajendra Reddy.

Member of Assembly was speaking at the ceremony of distribution of scholarships for orphan students at Urdu Bhawan Shatavahana Colony, Narayanpet on behalf of “Narayanpet Zakat and Welfare Trust”. District Educational Officer S. Liaquat Ali, Hon’ble The city participated.

On this occasion, the people belonging to Narayanpet settlement 33 In the case of orphan students, their remaining fees for the entire year Two lakh 24 thousand 750 Distribution of Rs.

In his address, Member of Assembly Narayanpet S. Rajendra Reddy said that only with the joint efforts of the wealthy and influential people of the society, the poor people in the society can be provided with an opportunity to live with dignity and through this, their poverty can be eradicated. The member of the assembly said that development can never be imagined while neglecting the economically backward people.

Member of Assembly S. Rajendra Reddy praised the services of the trust and said that the distribution of scholarships by “Narayanpet Zakat and Welfare Trust” without discrimination of religion is commendable. Welfare trust is working without discrimination of religion so all people need to work with it.

Dr. S Liaqat Ali District Education Officer (DEO#) Narayan Peet in his address at this event said that Telangana government is giving a lot of importance to education, besides there are many students who cannot buy school notebooks. Need to provide assistance in scholarship scheme.

Arshad Faisal, Narayanpet Zakat and Welfare Trust, said in his address that the trust was established three years ago, before that the distribution of school kits was implemented by Narayanpet Zakat and Welfare Trust. This year is the fifth. Scholarships were distributed among the orphan students up to class. He said that from the next year, the trust will consider half the fees of the orphan students and the provision of educational items to these students through collaboration with the school management. is being done.

On this occasion, he appealed to all the officials, dignitaries, public representatives to give full support to Narayanpet Zakat and Welfare Trust.

District President Private School Association Narayanpet Sudarshan Reddy, K. Narasimha Reddy, Ameeruddin Advocate, President Falah Educational Society, District President Majlis Ittihadul Muslimin Abdul Qadir, Chand Pasha NRI, Khalil Ahmed Taj President Al Makkah Educational Society, Muhammad Moinuddin, Ijaz Hussain. , Abdul Qadeer Sandke, Satish Advocate, Yadya Shetty, Hasanuddin Patel, President Madras Iqra Model School, Mahmood Ansari, Feroze Hussain, Zakir Hussain Head Master Modern High School, Hasan Malan, Naseeruddin, Zaheeruddin Sufi, Anwar Pasha, Muhammad Asif and other officials. Daran, dignitaries of the city attended.

