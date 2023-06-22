Without fingers they left the sculpture of ‘Kiko’ Barrios in Valledupar

With four fingers on his left hand and two on the right mutilated, the sculpture of one of the legends of Colombian soccer, Jesús Alberto ‘Kiko’ Barrios, woke up this Thursday, located in the sports center that bears his name in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood, a few meters from the headquarters of the Institute of Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity of Valledupar.

In addition, it is about to fall and the plate that identified it also disappeared. Some neighbors even stated that on several occasions they have tried to take it completely, since the base has been hit and is currently very unstable.

‘Kiko’ Barrios is the protagonist of the golden age of Colombian professional soccer, son of the municipality of La Paz, Cesar, and former player of Junior, Atlético Bucaramanga, Envigado and the Colombian National Team, with which he played in the Copa América.

For these achievements, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office in 2019 inaugurated the ‘Kiko’ Barrios Sports Center, where the sculpture rests, which today people outside the sport have destroyed.

“This situation is unfortunate, because it was done by people outside the sport who, without thinking about the damage to the public good of the municipality, cause this bad impression in the city. The sad thing is that it is a few meters from the Inder headquarters and nobody noticed, so we need more attention from the authorities to this type of event, since in Valledupar it has become routine to damage the sculptures, which are also a tourist attraction in the city”, stated a sports manager from the area.

