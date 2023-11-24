Without Petro, seven years of the peace agreement with the FARC were commemorated in Colombia

The agreement included an entire mechanism for recognition, truth and reconciliation such as the Truth Commission, which presented its final report last year, or the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), an organization for restorative justice.

The former president won the Nobel Peace Prize after that and Colombia has been an example of peace; Santos has received calls from Ukraine, Ethiopia or Afghanistan to share experiences, but The truth is that the implementation of what was agreed – which not only involved the disarmament of the guerrilla but also commitments to distribute land and compensate victims – is far from perfect.

Although peace has been one of its main banners, it was surprising that the current president Gustavo Petro was not present at the commemoration.

The difficulties that the agreement has faced

However, this “ambitious and comprehensive” agreement, as Santos defined it, has been dragging on “slowly” in its implementation.

According to the Kroc Institute of the University of Notre Dame (USA), which the parties commissioned independent monitoring, estimates that as of June 2023 of the 578 commitments contained in the agreement, 13% are unstarted; 36% in minimal status, 20% in intermediate status and 31% have been completed.

Since the signature, which It involved a very rapid disarmament of some 13,000 men and women, 406 former guerrillas have been murdered, and the reconfiguration of the conflict has brought an increase in massacres and the murder of 1,015 human rights defenders, according to the organization Somos Defensores.

The arrival to the Government in 2018 of the now former president Iván Duque, whose party opposed the signature and made the “no” triumph in the peace referendum, meant a stalemate in the implementation and the arrival of Gustavo Petro brought a new hope for it to be resumed, something that has not finished happening.