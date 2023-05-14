Home » Without plans? Maderos Teatro will present this Saturday the function ‘La farsa del gallo’
Without plans? Maderos Teatro will present this Saturday the function ‘La farsa del gallo’

by admin
On its social networks, Maderos Teatro announced that this Saturday, May 13, it will present the function ‘The farce of the rooster’ starting at 7:00 p.m.

The work is aimed at people over 13 years of age. Those interested in buying their ticket can do so through the number 3216881519 or at the box office of the place. The value is $15,000 per person.

‘The farce of the rooster’ is a comedy that mocks the country’s justice system. The play tells the story of a cook who steals supplies from a hunter to prepare succulent dishes for a judge with a sweet tooth.

It is a criticism of the management of justice in favor of the personal system and not in favor of the complainants”, assured in an interview with the newspaper EL PILÓN one of the members of Maderos, Rafael Alberto Moreno Cordero.

Maderos is located on the race 7 #14-25, in the Historic Center from the city, diagonal to the newspaper EL PILÓN.

