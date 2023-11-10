SPORTS

América Mineiro is experiencing painful relegation, a strong setback in its sporting career, which marks a low point in its history.

.- New failure in Brazil for “Toro” Bustos.

The person responsible for this failure has been the Uruguayan Technical Director, Fabián Bustos, a figure who had previously shone in Ecuadorian football with his achievements in clubs such as Delfín Sporting Club and Barcelona Sporting Club (BSC). However, the contrast between his previous successes and his performance at the head of América Mineiro has put in its place the level of coach that Bustos is. In a curious parallel, it has been observed that in the championships won by Bustos in Ecuador, he faced Professor Pablo Repetto, who at that time was in charge of Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU). This pattern has led to the perception that Bustos has had difficulty achieving outstanding results when facing teams coached by better managers. Despite Bustos’ previous achievements on the Ecuadorian stage, América Mineiro has decided to end its contractual relationship with the Uruguayan coach after suffering relegation. In an official statement, the club announced Bustos’ departure and wished him luck in his future career. The “Mineirista” team reported that the coaching staff that arrived with Bustos will also leave the team and Diego Giacomini will assume management of the team until the end of the tournament. Bustos’ numbers at the head of América Mineiro are a cold and real statistic: in 19 games coached, he only achieved 3 victories, suffered 11 defeats and tied the remaining 5 games, which highlights the difficulty of the season under his direction. Fabián Bustos’ career has been questioned. This episode illustrates the volatility and fierce competition in international football, where prior success in one league does not guarantee positive results in another.