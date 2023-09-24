Without security guarantees, it is not possible to restore electricity service in Algeria – news

The 10,263 CEO users are the ones who pay the consequences of the violence in that population of Cauca.

The violence in Cauca does not allow the development of the department and prevents its inhabitants from improving their quality of life, many of whom live under the fear of terrorism, others have had to move.

These days, President Gustavo Petro ordered that the military and police presence be reinforced in Cauca, where there is an escalation of terrorism; however, this demand from the head of the Armed Forces has not been felt.

In the last few hours, the CEO operational brigades were heading to the municipality of Argelia, Cauca, to carry out the work to restore the electrical energy service, however, in the El Mango village they were prevented from passing, a situation that made it impossible to normalize said service. for the 10,263 clients of that long-suffering municipality.

In such a situation, the Company warns that without safety guarantees the CEO brigades will not be able to make the corresponding repairs at the substation. The company has been victims of harassment, which severely affected the power transformer.

The CEO directors reject the actions presented in the municipality of Algeria, a situation that prevents timely attention to the damage caused and the continuity in the provision of this basic service and contributing to the progress of the region.

Likewise, as reported by journalist Carlos Andrés Gómez, a humanitarian emergency is occurring in 10 municipalities on the Pacific coast, belonging to Cauca and Nariño, which have been without electricity for more than a week, as a result of violent attacks on this infrastructure.