They are of little appeal, even when ministers discuss them. For some they are just a passion of statisticians or a question of geographers. But the “internal areas”, the set of municipalities furthest away from essential services, are largely responsible for the demographic decline of the country, its aging, and slow down the reduction of territorial gaps because small depopulated urban centers, where it is most intense. the phenomenon of the new migration of young people, are increasingly moving away from the economic and industrial center of gravity.

Istat has updated the map of the Municipalities that fall within the definition and which can consequently be selected to benefit from the policies and funds provided for both by the new Partnership Agreement 2021-2027 on Cohesion Policy and by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan ( Pnrr), and a worrying picture emerges, because the fabric is increasingly crumbling, precisely in the historical phase in which the country’s demographic fragility puts its socio-economic developments at greater risk.

59% of the Italian surface is occupied by inland areas, where just over 13.1 million people live, 23% of the resident population. This is a total of 3,834 Municipalities (48.5% of the Italian total), classified as intermediate, peripheral or ultra-peripheral based on the distance, measured in average road travel times, from the nearest Municipalities-hubs or inter-municipal hubs capable of Simultaneously offer basic services in health (a hospital home to the first level Emergency and Emergency Department), education (at least one classical or scientific high school and at least one between technical and vocational institutes) and mobility (at least one railway station of category ” silver “, that is medium-small). The South, where 65% of the Municipalities are part of the audience, is the symbolic epicenter of this detachment from essential services, but it does not exhaust the phenomenon; on the whole, 55.2% of inland areas are located in the Center-North. mainly in mountainous and rural areas.

In comparison with the previous mapping, which was the basis of the National Strategy for inland areas (Snai) launched with the 2014-2020 cohesion funds, the drastic decrease in the municipalities-hubs, which went from 339 to 241, stands out, especially for the closure of hospitals, but at the same time the number of people who move from the most marginal and isolated areas to get closer to centers able to offer more services increases. The migratory index is constantly increasing since the tendency to abandon places of residence increases the further one is from a service center and almost 190 municipalities have become strongly “expulsive”.

It is in these rear areas that Italy is building a large part of its demographic crisis, because here the decline in the population per birth-mortality reached 7.4% in 2019 compared to 3.6% nationally and because the average age of those who remain rises more and more. The old-age index, calculated as the ratio between the resident population aged at least 65 and that in the 0-14 age group, reached a considerable share of 182.6 in Italy, an average, however, of 178.8 of the municipalities. pole and 196.1 of the internal areas. In peripheral and outermost municipalities, the elderly resident population is even more than double that of young people and the over 64s account for 25.7% of the residents. The 10-year forecasts reinforce the trend and the marginal municipalities will lose a further 4.2% of their inhabitants compared to 2.2% nationally.