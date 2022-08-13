IVREA

“Here is the umpteenth provocation of the VdA League that is undermining the growth process of the Aosta Valley transport system”. This is what we read in a note from the Valle d’Aosta trade unions Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl regarding the electrification project of the Aosta-Ivrea railway line, included in the Pnrr.

The League is “misinforming” and “does nothing but create confusion on what is an urgent objective: the electrification of the Aosta-Ivrea section”. «Without the electrification of the line there is a risk of the collapse of the rail transport system – report Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl -. The constant increase in the flow of travelers is creating great inconveniences, which are added to the problems that the new vehicles have, problems that materialize in delays and cancellations. We have a regional law unanimously approved in 2016, a Region-RFI framework agreement in 2017, a Strategic Intervention Program approved in 2019 ».

“Now we have the funds from the NRP (approved among other things by the Lega al Government at the national level) – conclude the two Aosta Valley trade unions – to be used for the electrification and development of rail transport and the final project. We can no longer waste time. Valle d’Aosta and all citizens have the right to have a modern and efficient railway ».

For the Valle d’Aosta League, the project, “in addition to having few environmental advantages, since the Valle d’Aosta railway emits only 0.3% of the climate-altering gases of the entire Valle d’Aosta, travel times will remain practically unchanged, with a saving of time of the order of 30 seconds “. “In short – is the League’s reasoning – if someone thought of saving the glaciers thanks to the electrified line, he was wrong, and he did not understand that only the doubling of the line would allow a real improvement in travel times”. –