Without votes the report that recommends not prosecuting Lasso





In the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly of Ecuador, the necessary votes were not obtained to approve the report that recommended archiving the political process against President Guillermo Lasso.

Five votes against and four in favor determined the final decision, which will be sent together with the contributions of the opposition legislators to the president of the National Assembly, Virgilio Saquicela.

Despite the rejection of the opposition, the president of the Commission, Fernando Villavicencio, closed the session without allowing a minority report.

Despite the non-approval of the report, article 91 of the Organic Law of the Legislative Function (LOFL) indicates that the document must be sent to the plenary session of the National Assembly, where the 137 legislators will decide whether to remove the president, for which which 92 votes are required.

The issue will now be taken up directly in plenary, which must know the case even if the report has not been approved.

The state attorney, Juan Carlos Larrea, indicated that the report should include annexes with the positions of the assembly members who do not agree, taking into account that the drafting of a minority report is not foreseen.

The final decision of the case is in the hands of the full legislature.