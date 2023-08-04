Witten: 201 applicants are still looking for an apprenticeship

Witten. The chance of an apprenticeship in Witten has never been greater than it is now. These are the areas with the most vacancies.

The chance of an apprenticeship has never been better than it is now. But fewer and fewer Witten residents are applying for a job – this is the result of the current statistics on the training market, which the Employment Agency in Hagen has now published for the EN district.

In the area of ​​the Witten office, which also includes Wetter and Herdecke, 909 training positions were offered from October to the end of July – that is 48 more than in July 2022. The number of applicants, on the other hand, continued to decline. A year ago there were 839, this year only 786 people in Witten applied for an apprenticeship.

201 applicants in the Witten area are not supplied

By no means all of the available positions are filled. According to statistics from the employment agency, 447 training positions remained vacant by the end of July – around half of all positions. At the same time, there are 201 applicants who have not yet found a training position.

There are currently a particularly large number of vacancies in the EN district in the areas of metal processing (42), vehicle technology (39), energy technology (38), warehousing (52), trade (45), sales (153) and doctor and practice assistants (84 ).

The three most popular training courses in the EN district for women were training to become medical assistants, clerks for office management and administrative assistants in local government. For the men, it was training as a vehicle mechatronics technician, IT specialist and systems mechanic for sanitary/heating/air conditioning technology.

