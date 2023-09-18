Wkend of our internationals: Lorenz A., Denkey (video), Metsoko, Amenyido in the spotlight – all the performances.

New week, new issue of the “weekend of our internationals” section with Lorenz Assignon, Idjessi Metsoko and Kevin Denkey scorers and Etienne Amenyido passer. Relive the performances of the Togolese
League 1 (J5)
Rennes 2-2 Lille
The Franco-Togolese side Lorenz Assignon scorer (74′) and passer (89′) allowed his club to make a comeback. His club Rennes is 8th in the rankings
Reims 1-2 Brest
The Franco-Togolese defender Lilian Brassier played the entire game. Brest is 2nd in the ranking
PSG 2-3 Nice
Bradley barcola came on in the 67th minute of play and received a yellow in the 83rd. PSG is 5th in the standings.
National 1(J6)
Chateauroux 0-2 Versailles
The Togolese defender Gustave Akueson played the entire match. Versailles is 13th in the ranking
Spain
League (J5)
Getafe 3-2 Osasuna
Djene Dakonam played the entire game and received a yellow in the 90th minute. Getafe is 9th in the standings
Germany
Bundesliga 1
Cologne 1-3 Hoffenheim
Ihlas Building did not come out of the substitutes’ bench for Hoffenheim. Faride Alidou came on in the 62nd minute for Cologne. Hoffenheim is 5th in the standings and Cologne is 16th.
Heidenheim 4-2 Werder Bremen
Omar traore played the entire game at right back. He even received a yellow in the 50th minute. Heidenheim is 11th in the ranking
Bundesliga 2 (J6)
Sankt Pauli 5-1 Holstein Kiel
Etienne Amenyido came on as a substitute in the 77th minute and assisted on Sankt Pauli’s 5th goal. Aurel Badji Wagbe , in the opposite camp did not come out of the substitutes’ bench. Sankt Pauli is 6th in the ranking and Holstein Kiel is 3rd in the ranking
Belgium
Pro League (J7)
RWDM 2-1 Circle Used
Kevin Denkey opened the scoring for Cercle Bruges who lost in the end. Cercle Bruges is 4th in the ranking
The Netherlands
Eredivisie (j5)
Fortuna Sittard 3-1 Volendam
Sadik Fofana did not come out of the substitutes’ bench. Fortuna Sittard is 5th in the ranking.
Romania
League I (J9)
FC Dinamo Bucarest 0-1 U Craiova 1948
Josué Homawoo started with Fc Dinamo and played the entire game. In the camp opposite, Samuel Asamoah did not come into play
Czech Republic
2e League (J9)
Vyskov 4-3 Prostejov
Djessi Metsoko planted a double in the 1st and 67th minute of play. Vyskov is first in the ranking
United Arab Emirates
Adip Cup
Al Ain 2-1 Al Bataeh
See Fo-doh returning from injury came into play in the 62nd minute of play. His club qualified for the quarter-finals.