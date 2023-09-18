Wkend of our internationals: Lorenz A., Denkey (video), Metsoko, Amenyido in the spotlight – all the performances.

New week, new issue of the “weekend of our internationals” section with Lorenz Assignon, Idjessi Metsoko and Kevin Denkey scorers and Etienne Amenyido passer. Relive the performances of the Togolese

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

League 1 (J5)

Rennes 2-2 Lille

The Franco-Togolese side Lorenz Assignon scorer (74′) and passer (89′) allowed his club to make a comeback. His club Rennes is 8th in the rankings

Reims 1-2 Brest

The Franco-Togolese defender Lilian Brassier played the entire game. Brest is 2nd in the ranking

PSG 2-3 Nice

Bradley barcola came on in the 67th minute of play and received a yellow in the 83rd. PSG is 5th in the standings.

National 1(J6)

Chateauroux 0-2 Versailles

The Togolese defender Gustave Akueson played the entire match. Versailles is 13th in the ranking

Spain

League (J5)

Getafe 3-2 Osasuna

Djene Dakonam played the entire game and received a yellow in the 90th minute. Getafe is 9th in the standings

Germany

Bundesliga 1

Cologne 1-3 Hoffenheim

Ihlas Building did not come out of the substitutes’ bench for Hoffenheim. Faride Alidou came on in the 62nd minute for Cologne. Hoffenheim is 5th in the standings and Cologne is 16th.

Heidenheim 4-2 Werder Bremen

Omar traore played the entire game at right back. He even received a yellow in the 50th minute. Heidenheim is 11th in the ranking

Bundesliga 2 (J6)

Sankt Pauli 5-1 Holstein Kiel

Etienne Amenyido came on as a substitute in the 77th minute and assisted on Sankt Pauli’s 5th goal. Aurel Badji Wagbe , in the opposite camp did not come out of the substitutes’ bench. Sankt Pauli is 6th in the ranking and Holstein Kiel is 3rd in the ranking

Belgium

Pro League (J7)

RWDM 2-1 Circle Used

Kevin Denkey opened the scoring for Cercle Bruges who lost in the end. Cercle Bruges is 4th in the ranking

The Netherlands

Eredivisie (j5)

Fortuna Sittard 3-1 Volendam

Sadik Fofana did not come out of the substitutes’ bench. Fortuna Sittard is 5th in the ranking.

Romania

League I (J9)

FC Dinamo Bucarest 0-1 U Craiova 1948

Josué Homawoo started with Fc Dinamo and played the entire game. In the camp opposite, Samuel Asamoah did not come into play

Czech Republic

2e League (J9)

Vyskov 4-3 Prostejov

Djessi Metsoko planted a double in the 1st and 67th minute of play. Vyskov is first in the ranking

United Arab Emirates

Adip Cup

Al Ain 2-1 Al Bataeh

See Fo-doh returning from injury came into play in the 62nd minute of play. His club qualified for the quarter-finals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

