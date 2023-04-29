Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the expense of farmers

Unfortunately, the event did not receive the desired attention from political decision-makers at federal level, because neither the Federal Ministry for the Environment nor the Federal Ministry of Agriculture felt able to send a representative to the Wolf Summit.

Among others, this angered the only local politician, the Bavarian Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU), who openly accused her colleague Steffi Lemke (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) of a lack of interest in the problems facing farmers. “It’s not 5 before, but 5 after 12, as far as the wolf in Germany is concerned.”