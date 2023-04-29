Home » Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the expense of farmers
News

Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the expense of farmers

by admin
Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the expense of farmers

Unfortunately, the event did not receive the desired attention from political decision-makers at federal level, because neither the Federal Ministry for the Environment nor the Federal Ministry of Agriculture felt able to send a representative to the Wolf Summit.

Among others, this angered the only local politician, the Bavarian Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU), who openly accused her colleague Steffi Lemke (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) of a lack of interest in the problems facing farmers. “It’s not 5 before, but 5 after 12, as far as the wolf in Germany is concerned.”

See also  Emergency room service: the details of the Aosta Valley Local Health Authority

You may also like

Revelers beaten up on the way home from...

Second ODI, New Zealand scored 336 runs for...

German arbitration recognizes error that affected Dortmund

April, April – these are the best April...

¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for...

Catatumbo and Quibdó come together in “Pazcífico Rap”

25,000 migrants are in detention centers in the...

An English teacher accused of alleged abuses committed...

Habeck in Kiel: Concrete plans for the hydrogen...

A beautiful house is being raised three feet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy