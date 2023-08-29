Home » Wolf offspring near Ohrdruf – young animal suffering from mange
Wolf offspring near Ohrdruf – young animal suffering from mange

Mange regulates wolf population in Thuringia

If a sick animal appears more often in the vicinity of people or settlements, the Competence Center Wolf, Beaver, Lynx (KWBL) decides how to proceed to prevent an approach, it said. In the case of strictly protected animal species such as wolves, shooting is only permitted in exceptional cases.

There are currently no recordings or other evidence of other wolf cubs in the region. It is conceivable that other puppies in the Ohrdruf territory have already died as a result of the disease. Mange is transmitted through direct skin contact, for example in shared burrows.

According to estimates by the KWBL, the wolf population in Thuringia currently includes around ten of the strictly protected animals. In addition to the territory in the Ohrdruf area, they also live near Ilfeld (Nordhausen district), Zella/Rhön (Wartburg district) and Neuhaus am Rennweg (Sonneberg district).

