In Belluno a donkey was mauled, in Cadore a pony. The owners worried: “We are not equipped for this”

BELLUNO. The wolf strikes again in the province. A donkey in Sois and a pony in Misurina ended up in the jaws of the great predator.

The predation in the hamlet of Sois in Belluno took place in the night between Monday and Tuesday. «When on Tuesday morning at 7, as always, I went to the pen to feed our four donkeys, I found myself in front of the sad sight. A donkey had been torn to pieces by wolves in the night, ”says Boris Caldart who lives with his family a hundred meters from the stable of Arab horses managed by his wife and from the donkey pen. “This is the first time we have been attacked by the great predator,” Caldart says worriedly. “We know the wolf is there and that’s why we electrified the paddock to keep them free, but apparently it wasn’t enough.” According to the man, in fact, the wolves either climbed over the fence or scared the donkeys so much that they broke through the fence ending up three in the woods, while the donkey “that my wife and I fed with a bottle when she was born because she had been rejected by her mother, she was torn apart. ‘

Caldart immediately called the provincial police who «confirmed that the attack was carried out by two or three wolves. Given how the donkey was devoured, it was a sort of school of predation for wolves ».

But Caldart raises the alarm: «Knowing that the wolf is approaching the houses this way does not make me sleep soundly. Who assures me that it can’t attack people too? », He says and asks that there be controls on the packs. “We also have goats and ponies that we keep with double fences in front of the front door. If we put LGDs in enclosures, we risk running into other problems. We need monitoring ».

Wolves frighten Misurina too. Spotted several times for some time, now the evidence has also arrived. Yesterday a mauled pony was found in the meadows bordering the river and the cycle / pedestrian path. All this, therefore, a few tens of meters from very busy areas, especially in summer.

The pony was “at home” in Misurina, together with a group of adult horses owned by a family from Braies that every year, in summer, brings these animals to pasture on the Misurina meadows.

The discovery of the carcass of the now lifeless animal shocked the South Tyrolean family who decided to bring the other horses home in advance of the initial plans.

Around Misurina there is insistent talk of other cases of grazing animals torn to pieces by wolves even if, at the moment, confirmations and complaints are lacking. The episode of the mauled pony triggered the alarm among the local breeders who, however, they say, do not have the right weapons to counteract the phenomenon of predation on their own.