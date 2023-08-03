Home » Wolfgang Reitzle on the crisis in Germany: the illusion of effortless prosperity
News

Wolfgang Reitzle on the crisis in Germany: the illusion of effortless prosperity

by admin
Wolfgang Reitzle on the crisis in Germany: the illusion of effortless prosperity

Germany is in decline. Not just since Corona and the Ukraine war. Relevant performance indicators have been trending negative for a long time. Productivity improvements have been Germany’s hallmark for a long time – but unit labor costs have been rising for many years. Germany is no longer among the top ten countries in Europe in terms of gross domestic product per capita. We fell out of the list of the 20 most competitive countries in the world.

16 years as Chancellor of Angela Merkel were too much even for a country as strong as Germany. In the Merkel era there was not a single structural reform that would have made the country more efficient. However, two fundamental decisions will have a lasting effect: the energy transition and opening the borders to uncontrolled migration. The energy supply became much more expensive. The culture of the country has changed and social systems have come under pressure.

See also  The first compliance period in the national carbon market is coming, and key emission companies speed up compliance | Carbon Market | Jiangsu Province | Carbon Dioxide_Sina Technology

You may also like

He went to a date with a woman...

Improvement work continues on the Bonda – El...

Forgiveness, De Amicis, message is reconciliation of peoples...

FUT announces its position on early elections –...

Woman would have ordered to kill a man...

The ‘Città della Quercia’ international prize on 6...

How urbanization and climate change are affecting flood...

US Soldier Travis King Missing: North Korea Responds...

Despite defeat against Morocco, Colombia qualifies for the...

They attack and harass a couple of tourists,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy