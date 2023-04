The WAC got rid of all relegation worries in the Bundesliga on Friday. The Wolfsbergers celebrated a 2-0 win at Altach with goals from Nikolas Veratschnig (28th) and Thorsten Röcher (83rd) and are second in the qualifying group, nine points ahead of bottom-placed Ried. As penultimate, Altach are still only two points away from the bottom of the table and would take over the Red Lantern on Saturday if Ried wins at Austria Lustenau.

