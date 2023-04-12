Status: 04/11/2023 4:36 p.m

The Lürssen Group became the target of a cyber attack over the Easter holidays. It also affected the Peene shipyard in Wolgast, as a company spokesman confirmed. Like all other locations in Germany and abroad, the shipyard in Wolgast was taken off the network as a precaution, since secret data for military technology is also involved. According to Lürssen, he immediately initiated all necessary protective measures and informed the responsible authorities.