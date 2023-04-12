6
Status: 04/11/2023 4:36 p.m
The Lürssen Group became the target of a cyber attack over the Easter holidays. It also affected the Peene shipyard in Wolgast, as a company spokesman confirmed. Like all other locations in Germany and abroad, the shipyard in Wolgast was taken off the network as a precaution, since secret data for military technology is also involved. According to Lürssen, he immediately initiated all necessary protective measures and informed the responsible authorities.
See also NASA launches vehicle to hit an asteroid to change its orbit-ezone.hk-Technology Focus-Technology Cars