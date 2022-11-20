The continuous sightings of wolves between Perarolo and Caralte no longer concern only the citizens. Faced with the numerous reports, the mayor Pier Luigi Svaluto took pen and paper to write to the Prefect of Belluno Mariano Savastano. “The situation is getting complicated”, admitted the mayor, “I don’t want to create alarmism but we are in the presence of a new phenomenon, which a mayor alone is not able to manage”.

The latest report in chronological order comes from Caralte and concerns the presence of three wolves, in broad daylight, wandering a few tens of meters from the houses located close to the woods. «I no longer count the reports of sightings because they are daily. Both in Perarolo and in Caralte», continues Svaluto, «the fact that most of them today concern wolves prowling around the village in broad daylight worries me. Obviously there is something not right. For this reason I immediately interested the Prefect and with him the competent authorities. Who has to intervene in these cases? The problem affects the entire community. I expect more from the Province but first of all we need an awareness of the new situation we are witnessing. Pass the reports because then there are predations. Also in this case they have become daily. In Perarolo we have installed some camera traps that signal the presence of the wolf on the paths close to the town every day. The last frame certifies their presence in the Damos area. The latest predations have affected Caralte, always in broad daylight. They could have been carried out by the same wolves spotted in the past few hours around the houses near the woods”.

Pier Luigi Svaluto finally blurts out: «The reports reach me directly, from citizens who are angry about the predations and at the same time worried, but the undersigned does not have the powers and means to do something. The mayors have their hands tied, the decisive intervention must come from other bodies, but it must arrive quickly because the situation has now become unsustainable. I hope that the interest of the Prefect, to whom I have decided to write, can help to become aware of the serious problem. We’re playing with fire.”