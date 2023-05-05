Wolves in Linz-Land? Expert: “Could also be a wild dog”

“I’m actually 100 percent sure that it was a wolf,” says hunter Gerald Jungmeier in an interview with OÖ Nachrichten. “A dog smells and moves differently. The animal that I filmed moved very purposefully and at the same pace. A dog would react differently if deer were nearby,” says Kirchberg-Theninger. “If you take a dog on a leash for a walk, deer that are nearby would immediately run away. As you can see from the video, the deer stayed calm.” Jungmaier filmed the animals on the border to Pasching during his evening hide.

This video is disabled

Please activate the categories Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

As with the sighting in Leonding/Zaubertal in February, it is assumed that it is a young animal based on its size and behavior.

Wolf sightings are said to have also occurred in Oberndorf (municipality of Oftering) and in Holzhausen in the past few days. Photos of it have already been widely shared on social media.

Wolf expert: “Could also be a wild dog”

The hunter’s mobile phone video does not show whether it is actually a wolf. What does a wolf expert like the biologist Kurt Kotrschal have to say about this?

“The whole of Austria is wolf territory, including the district of Linz-Land. Sightings are therefore possible everywhere,” says the co-founder of the Wolf Science Center in Ernstbrunn. “Except in inner cities, where they won’t be seen.” Therefore, it could well be that the animal is a wolf, but it could also be a wild dog.

“You can only differentiate if you get close enough. It’s difficult to say when the recordings are unclear,” says Kotrschal.

“Typical Deer Behavior”

The fact that the deer behave relatively “coolly” on the field and only jump away when the wolf approaches is “typical behavior for red deer”.

If the wolf doesn’t approach at least 50 meters, “the deer won’t move an earwash. Roe deer react relatively little to the wolf because they are able to read other wild animals,” says the biologist. Wolves therefore sneak upwind of their prey. Inferring from the rather indifferent behavior of the deer that they are encountering a wolf for the first time, Kotrschal cannot agree. “How do you know these deer have never seen a wolf?”

Kotrschal affirms: “You don’t need to be afraid of wolves. They won’t eat us.”

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

Author Norbert König-Felleitner Deputy Head of Online Editorial Department Norbert König-Felleitner

Author Robert Stammler Editor Country and People Robert Stammler