Wolves: ÖVP MPs attack Gewessler | News.at

The Tyrolean ÖVP MPs Franz Hörl, Josef Hechenberger and Hermann Gahr accused the minister, who advocates the protection of the predator, of a “purely ideological approach” instead of acting in Austria’s interests, as they explained to the APA. In a parliamentary response to questions, Gewessler also provided “superficial answers”. That’s why they were “rather disappointed,” the three MPs told the coalition partner’s minister after they had received their answers to their written question. “If you are already committed to strict protection of the wolf at European level, you should be able to justify your actions properly. As a minister, you have to act in Austria’s interests, a purely ideological approach is incomprehensible,” said the ÖVP national councillors target Gewessler.

The ÖVP politicians again called for the lowering of the protection status of the wolf at European level and, as expected, did not forget to thank Gewessler’s government colleague, ÖVP Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig, who was driving exactly this and had “already achieved successes”. 16 member states have already joined Austria in the Agricultural Council. “The EU Commission was asked to revise the protection guidelines. Even if Minister Gewessler sees things differently, the return of wolves is leading to ever greater problems in the various EU member states. This means that approval for lowering the protection status is also growing,” he said Hörl, Hechenberger and Gahr in unison. It is now the EU’s turn. Together they will continue to fight to ensure that the Fauna-Flora-Habitat Directive (FFH), which is more than 30 years old, is revised.

Gewessler and eleven EU colleagues had campaigned for the wolf in a letter to the EU Commission at the beginning of the year. You had sharply criticized a resolution of the EU Parliament in November.

The Tyrolean ÖVP deputies again referred to this letter. In it, the ministers explained that damage to farm animals is inevitable when they coexist with large carnivores. And at the same time he was convinced “that strict protection together with an effective system of preventive measures, fair compensation, but also communication with experts, the stakeholders concerned and the public is the best solution.”

However, in her current query response in Parliament, Gewessler was “not able to list any effective preventive measures,” criticized Hechenberger, who is also President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Agriculture. According to agricultural experts, there is no livestock protection project that has been successful so far. “Exactly the opposite is often the case, as we see every year in Tyrol. On alpine pastures with livestock guards, there were numerous wolf kills. This was also the case in East Tyrol, where a new type of wolf collar was tried out. In the event of a wolf attack, it was intended to protect the sheep and the wolf flee with an electric shock. But unfortunately with little success, despite the collar, some sheep were killed,” Hechenberger said.

Furthermore, it is criticized that Gewessler does not see wolves “in the overall European context”, but differentiates between individual populations such as the Central European or the Western Alps. “We must finally achieve that all wolves in Europe are regarded as one population. Splitting them up into small individual populations makes no sense, since the animals have been shown to migrate. Wolves know no borders. Only recently was it proven that a wolf from Switzerland to went to Hungary. It’s not an isolated case, it’s the norm,” said Gahr.

And Tyrol’s head of the economic association and tourism spokesman Hörl – he had accused Gewessler in February to the APA, as usual, eloquently of playing with the “life of humans and animals” on the wolf question – was upset that the “positive effect of wolves on biodiversity ” be stressed. “Unfortunately, the questions were only answered inadequately. Because how can biodiversity be promoted by the return of wolves, when many farmers will give up farming if the wolves spread further,” argued Hörl. Gewessler’s answer also left open “how the leisure industry and tourism should work with such livestock protection projects (fences, livestock protection dogs).”

The ÖVP mandataries found praise for the approach of “many federal states” in matters of wolves, including, unsurprisingly, Tyrol. There, a broad majority in the state parliament, with the exception of the Greens, passed an amendment to the hunting law in February, which would make it easier to shoot problem and risk wolves by ordinance. The black-red state government spoke openly of a legal border crossing. Organizations such as the WWF or the “Association against Animal Factories” (VGT), on the other hand, identified a clear breach of EU law.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper