News

Wolves: Piedmont, another 170 thousand euros for damages to farmers

TORINO. The Piedmont Region ensures financial coverage to all Piedmontese breeders who, by participating in the 2022 regional tenders, are eligible for a contribution towards the costs due to livestock defense measures (funding based on the score assigned, in case the total available budget is exceeded the value of 150 euros per point will be proportionally reduced) and for direct compensation for the damage caused by large carnivores to the Piedmontese livestock heritage (100% financing).

This was established by the Regional Council, on the proposal of the Councilor for Agriculture, Food, Hunting and Fishing Marco Protopapa, assigning another 170 thousand euros to supplement the financial allocation of 585 thousand euros foreseen for 2022, thus bringing the total funding for 755 thousand euros the current year. “This additional financial allocation guarantees funding to all Piedmontese farmers who have requested direct compensation for the loss of livestock due to depredations by wolves and to cover the costs incurred for the implementation of livestock protection systems, such as guardian dogs and anti-wolf fences”, specifies the commissioner Marco Protopapa. (

