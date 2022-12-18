Wolves are back in the Alps. 17 packs have been identified, many of which are numerous hybrids. Why does this phenomenon happen? Duccio Berzi of the University of Sassari explains that storm Vaia has opened up “highways” to the migrations of carnivores. But above all because in the freed cavities the wild have found a way to reproduce.

It is one of the many innovations resulting from the conference “The return of the wolf: which coexistence?” which was held on Saturday 17 in the afternoon at the former Casa Rossa in Ponte nelle Alpi, organized by the Province of Belluno and the Municipality of Ponte nelle Alpi, with the collaboration of the Belluno Dolomites National Park and the Veneto Region.

Senator Luca De Carlo, president of the Agriculture Commission, connected from Rome, was the only one to argue that against a possible attack by wolves “we defend ourselves not only with dogs, but also with lead”, assuring that the Government he is hypothesizing containment measures, since the social alarm is too high and too many are the damages to be compensated.

But starting with the moderator of the conference, the provincial councilor Franco De Bon, almost everyone argued that we must live with the wolf, because among other things it is an opportunity, since it hunts ungulates of precarious physical conditions, and therefore for natural balance. Ennio Vigne, president of the Park, is known to be a moderate, but for him there are no doubts: “Coexistence is absolutely possible”.

And he proved it with the experience gained within the Park.

The predations

Stefano Maier, his collaborator, has in fact reported that from 2017 to today, thanks to the prevention measures (this year alone 9 electric fences have been distributed, with photovoltaic panels to power them), the depredations of pets have been 17 and 65 those of wild animals (for carcasses found, but the number could be higher).

Christian Losso, manager of the provincial police of Belluno, illustrating the results of the monitoring of wolves, spoke of 88-95 depredations a year, for some time now. Each attack results in the killing of two and a half animals. And, speaking of preventive measures, he specified that only five of these attacks took place despite the presence of dogs and only 17 with fences. The majority, therefore, occurs where there are no protections.

coexistence

The territory most coveted by wolves goes from Feltre to Belluno, up to Alpago; even Auronzo lately. Of course, the social alarm is increasingly thick. Paolo Vendramini, mayor of Ponte nelle Alpi, testified that he was overwhelmed by calls when the carnivore was intercepted in the village of Nuova Erto. But even Paolo Zanetti, president of the Hunting Districts, has admitted that the wolf cannot now be renounced, precisely because of the “cultural balance”. “There is no space? It’s a matter of hugging each other a little bit », he suggested.

Containment to preserve

However Marco Apollonio, professor at the University of Sassari and head of the proactive management project of the wolf in Veneto, admitted that precisely to guarantee a balanced presence of the wolf in our territories it is necessary to intervene, if necessary, also through containment, as is done in other countries.

But aimed – his recommendation – at the conservation of the species, not at its destruction. His attack on Trentino Alto Adige was very harsh, especially on the Province of Bolzano. “The worst thing is to do nothing. That is, precisely, South Tyrol. They do not monitor, they do not prevent, they do not distribute fences and dogs ».

The information

On the other hand, in his opinion, the Province of Belluno and the Veneto are doing well, for correct information. Even better would be to tabulate the paths usually traveled by the carnivore, warning whoever enters for a walk. And then it’s a matter of making the burden of this presence pay not only to the farmers, but to the whole community. Perhaps with an alarm instrumentation, therefore preventive. Seven, Berzi reported, were radio-collared wolves in the mountains of Vicentino and Belluno.

The Park has also activated emergency response teams, which are mobilized in the alarm phase and to remove predators. Rubber dots also proved to be positive, but authorized.