Wolves sighted again in Hamburg | > – News

by admin
Status: 05/05/2023 12:00 p.m

Two wolves have been sighted in Hamburg. According to the environmental authorities, several recordings were made in Curslack and Altengamme last Tuesday. First from a surveillance camera, later from a woman who was able to film the animal with her cell phone. The responsible wolf expert for Hamburg was able to clearly identify the animals from the videos as wolves. A spokesman for the authorities said that they were different wolves. A wolf was last seen in Volksdorf in March.

