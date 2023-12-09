Home » Woman (45) accidentally drives into Astrid pre-metro station: “She thought it was the hotel parking lot” (Antwerp)
Woman (45) accidentally drives into Astrid pre-metro station: “She thought it was the hotel parking lot” (Antwerp)

by admin

Antwerp –

At Koningin Astridplein, near Central Station, a driver (45) made a very painful mistake on Friday night. She thought she was driving into the parking garage of the Radisson hotel, but crashed down onto the steps of the Astrid pre-metro station. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A passerby approached a police patrol in the area surrounding the square. “He said that a car had ended up downstairs in the pre-metro station,” says police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns. The police immediately went to the scene. “A car had actually driven down the stairs on the side of the hotel.

The 45-year-old driver thought she had driven into the entrance to the parking garage of the adjacent hotel. When she drove down the stairs and noticed the escalator, she realized her mistake,” says Bruyns.

The woman’s car was seriously damaged, as was De Lijn’s infrastructure. The car had to be towed upstairs. Fortunately, the woman who stayed at the hotel with some friends was not injured. She was of course very impressed by what had happened.

Given the late hour, fortunately there were few people in the pre-metro station and no other injuries were reported. In 2017, a similar accident happened in broad daylight.

