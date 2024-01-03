Home » Woman (59) died after heavy fence blew down due to heavy wind in Lembeke (Kaprijke)
Woman (59) died after heavy fence blew down due to heavy wind in Lembeke (Kaprijke)

© EMT

Lembeke –

A 59-year-old woman from Lembeke died on Tuesday evening after falling under an iron fence. A fierce gust of wind pushed the fence over.

A serious accident happened on Tuesday evening in the Krommeveldstraat in Lembeke. “A 59-year-old woman ended up under a heavy iron fence,” says Commissioner Marino Longeville of the Meetjesland Centrum police zone.

“The woman was quickly freed from her precarious position by the fire brigade, but was transferred to the AZ Alma in Eeklo for further care.” She died there from her injuries. Some family members went into shock and also had to be treated. An investigation is being launched into the cause of the facts.

According to Carina Van Cauter, the governor of East Flanders, a strong gust of wind was the cause of the accident. This would have pushed the fence over. Earlier today, Frank Deboosere warned of possible gusts of wind on Tuesday evening.

