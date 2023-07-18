Woman arrested accused of attempting to take a child

The episode took place in Imperia but there are several aspects to be clarified

There is nothing clear or evident in the story that took place today in Imperia, where a girl was suspected of wanting to kidnap a one-year-old girl. The only sure thing is that the girl didn’t even touch the girl, but he went into a rage by blowing up a pharmacy before someone immobilized it and called the police and help. But the facts will have to be clarified, starting with those two phrases “Come away with me” and “Give me the child” reported by the witnesses.

In Imperia the sun is still scorching hot when father, mother and their daughter find themselves in front of the pharmacy in Largo Sabatini. According to the first testimonies, the girl, already in a strong state of agitation, would have approached them saying “give me the child”. The parents got scared and took refuge in the pharmacy followed by the young woman. Soon after her the latter she went into a rage, smashing everything she could break.

Some called the police, some 118. The girl was taken out of her where volunteers and the doctor sent by 118 took care of her. She was sedated and is now in hospital. But what is true in this story? Did the girl really want to kidnap the little girl?

The episode, on which the carabinieri are still trying to clarify, still has faint contours that lend themselves to multiple interpretations. The truth is that the carabinieri intervened because the young woman went into a rage, the truth is that the 118 doctors sedated her and that she was transferred to the hospital, where she will undergo a series of tests, including alcohol and toxicology. The truth is that the girl’s parents are in shock but that they have not filed a complaint, that the pharmacy has suffered extensive damage. For now, and until the Arma has concluded the investigation, there was only fear.