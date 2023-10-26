Woman arrested for abandoning her children to go drinking

The killings occurred on Wednesday night in the city of Lewiston, the second city in the State of Maine, where the population was urged to remain in their homes due to the risk posed by this “armed and dangerous” man who fled after the shootings.

Police identified the attacker as Robert Card, 40, and released his photograph. At the moment his motivations are unknown. According to CNN, which cites police sources, Card is a certified instructor and Army reservist.

“We have confirmed 22 dead and many, many more injured,” Robert McCarthy, the councilman of Lewiston, a city of more than 36,000 inhabitants, told CNN.

“Our hospitals are not equipped to handle this type of shooting,” he said, adding that there were between 50 and 60 wounded.

The head of public safety in Maine, Mike Sauschuck, told reporters that the streets are full of police looking for the suspect.

“We have literally hundreds of police officers working across the State of Maine to locate Card,” he said.

This new massacre, one of the deadliest since the one in Las Vegas in 2017, is added to the long list of shootings that regularly mourn the United States, where weapons abound and are easy to acquire.

After being informed of what happened, President Joe Biden was absent from a state dinner in honor of the Australian prime minister to communicate with local officials and offer them federal support, according to the White House.

Photos released of the suspect show a bearded man, wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and brown shoes, holding a semi-automatic rifle.

According to Sauschuck, the police found an abandoned white van about ten kilometers from Lewiston.

The shootings occurred in at least two places: a bowling alley and a bar-restaurant. The Boston FIB indicated that it is also participating in the search for the suspect.

Several media also mentioned a shooting in a logistics center of a Wallmart supermarket, but the authorities have not confirmed it.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

