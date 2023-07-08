Woman arrested for assaulting her romantic partner

An argument between a couple in the municipality of Nátaga, Huila, ended in domestic violence and led to the arrest of a woman with a history of personal injuries.

A call to the quadrant telephone alerted to a possible case of domestic violence in the Colinas de la Mercedes neighborhood, in the municipality of Nátaga, Huila. As a result, a 38-year-old woman was captured after allegedly assaulting her sentimental partner with bites to the arms and blows to the mouth during an argument.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was transferred to a medical center to be evaluated by health professionals and receive the necessary care.

The woman, who has several entries in the SPOA system (Adversarial Oral Criminal System) of the Prosecutor’s Office for crimes related to personal injuries, was sheltered with an insurance measure at her place of residence after being presented before the prosecution for the crime of domestic violence.

It may interest you: Captured for carnal access with a child under 14 years of age in Neiva

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the corresponding process to clarify the facts and guarantee that the necessary measures are applied.

In another event, a 17-year-old adolescent was apprehended in the diocesan capital of Huila in carrera 7 with carrera 21, in front of the Coca Cola facilities, when he cut several meters of telephone cable with a machete-type knife. , generating affectations in the public service on the sector.

The young man was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, for the crime of aggravated robbery.