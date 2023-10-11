Woman Arrested for Stealing $750,000 Richard Mille Watch Outside Miami Stadium

Woman Arrested for Stealing $750,000 Richard Mille Watch

Miami Gardens, FL – In a shocking incident outside the Hard Rock stadium, a woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Richard Mille watch worth $750,000. The Miami-Dade police apprehended Sonia Montenegro Bolaños, a 39-year-old Colombian national residing in the United States on a nonimmigrant visa. Montenegro now faces charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, as reported by Local 10.

According to the arrest warrant and police statements, the victim, a 38-year-old man, attended the Miami Open field tennis tournament on April 2. As he was crossing a pedestrian bridge, Montenegro reportedly approached him and attempted to forcefully remove the timepiece from his wrist.

In an attempt to defend himself, the victim struggled to hold onto his precious possession, but his efforts were in vain. A second woman, identified by the last name “Sabogal,” intervened and snatched the watch away, immediately passing it to a third person.

The situation took an even more distressing turn when the victim managed to restrain both women. In response, one of the perpetrators falsely shouted “rape” to manipulate the situation, compelling the man to release them. The two women then swiftly fled to a nearby parking lot, making their escape.

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras. The footage will serve as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are now focused on apprehending the second suspect, Sabogal, who remains at large. Due to the flight risk associated with both accused individuals, law enforcement has intensified efforts to locate Sabogal. While it is speculated that she may have returned to Colombia, it is also possible that she has relocated out of state to evade the Miami-Dade police.

The investigation into this brazen theft continues, with hopes of bringing Sabogal to justice soon. Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident or Sabogal’s whereabouts to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim of the robbery, left shaken by the ordeal, is grateful that the entire incident was caught on camera. This evidence will undoubtedly bolster his case and hopefully lead to the recovery of his prized Richard Mille watch.

