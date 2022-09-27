Home News Woman attacked in a car in Resana: the witness’s story
Woman attacked in a car in Resana: the witness’s story

The very serious episode took place in via Molinella in Resana. A young woman, while in a car, was attacked by a man of about 40 who then escaped in a car with a Romanian license plate. The woman, a 25-year-old, was then transported in a state of shock to the hospital in Castelfranco. Fortunately, nothing serious, even if the inhabitants of the street were impressed by the fact and it was they themselves who warned the police. (Macca video interview)

01:27

