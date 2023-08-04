Home » Woman attacks her pet’s aggressor dog with a stone
A citizen captured on video a case of intolerance in the vicinity of the Fiori building, north of Valledupar. In the images, a woman is seen allegedly assaulting a dog with a blunt object while he was with her owner on public roads.

Recordings show two women walking their pets in the area, apparently to relieve themselves. At one point, one of the dogs attacks the other, which annoys the owner of the aggressor canine. The woman took a stone and threw it at the dog that was defending itself.

The owner of the attacked dog reacted with cries for help, seeking to stop the aggression, while passers-by approached to mediate in the unfortunate situation.

The community reacted in various ways, believing that pet owners should ensure the safety of their animals and others when taking them out on the street, using protection elements to prevent this type of incident.

Angie González, an expert in canine care at a Valledupar veterinary clinic, stressed that the reactions of dogs are often due to their upbringing. “Dogs often behave in the same way as their owners, they are beings that analyze everything, just as they detect your smell, they know what your shoes are and look for them when you get home, in the same way they know how your temperament is and with Based on this, you also teach them, which end up behaving in the way they have learned”, Gonzalez expressed.

The expert also stressed the lack of canine responsibility in the Vallenato community. She insists that owners must comply with the duties that come with having a dog, such as picking up their waste on public roads and avoiding disputes in case of incidents on neighboring properties.

EYE WITH PROTECTION ELEMENTS

The leash or leash that allows the owner to have control of the dog when going for a walk on the street Muzzle element that the dog must carry to avoid physical attacks on people or between themselves

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

