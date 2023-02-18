A 24-year-old woman she confronted a man who tried to abuse her inside a gym, however, the young woman managed to escape and notify the police.

The outrageous fact was presented in Hillsborough, United States, when the victim was doing her exercise routine and was attacked by the man.

According to a video from the gym’s security cameras, the young woman was training her legs, but he suspended his routine at the call of a subject who was at the front door.

According to the clip, the woman in question prepared to open the door for her, however, when she returned to where she was exercising, the individual jumped on top with the aim of attacking and abusing her.

Nonetheless, the victim did not leave the man and stood up to him In the middle of the establishment’s machines, however, she was pushed to the ground by him while trying to touch her private parts.

According to local media, the athlete screamed several times, but no one came to help her, for which, he contacted the emergency service and, in an oversight, escaped from his attacker.

Subsequently, the perpetrator fled the place and, despite his efforts, was caught by the local police when he tried to enter the home of another woman.

The video became an international trend and the victim was applauded for her bravery.

At the same time, the subject declared before the authorities that he was going to attack her, for which he was accused of crimes such as sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and burglary, this after invading private property.

A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex’s gym. Nashali Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who’ve dealt with similar incidents to speak out. pic.twitter.com/hyTeO3quRA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2023

Photo: Video Capture

Comments